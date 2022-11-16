DGP Sylendra Babu issues anti-ragging guidelines to institutions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In wake of the recent ragging incident at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu issued anti-ragging guidelines on Tuesday. In the circular, the DGP reiterated the recommendations in the Raghavan Committee report, and ordered educational institutes to incorporate the following points:

Anti-ragging awareness programmes must be regularly conducted among students

District ragging prevention committees must be set up

Concerned police officers, the educational institution’s management and teachers should raise awareness on ragging

Contact numbers of concerned police stations should be made available to management and students, and put up on the institution’s notice boards

CCTV cameras should be set up at important locations of the institution

Registered complaints should be investigated on a priority basis

Registered cases should be completed as soon as possible and there should be no delay in getting legal opinion

In the instances of cases not being filed at the court, steps should be taken to file them

City police commissioners and superintendents were instructed to take severe action in ragging cases. Immediate action should be taken on complaints filed online, on the Kaval Uddhavi application and other toll-free numbers.

