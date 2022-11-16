Home States Tamil Nadu

DGP Sylendra Babu issues anti-ragging guidelines to institutions

In wake of the recent ragging incident at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu issued anti-ragging guidelines on Tuesday.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In wake of the recent ragging incident at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu issued anti-ragging guidelines on Tuesday. In the circular, the DGP reiterated the recommendations in the Raghavan Committee report, and ordered educational institutes to incorporate the following points:

  • Anti-ragging awareness programmes must be regularly conducted among students
  • District ragging prevention committees must be set up
  • Concerned police officers, the educational institution’s management and teachers should raise awareness on ragging
  • Contact numbers of concerned police stations should be made available to management and students, and put up on the institution’s notice boards
  • CCTV cameras should be set up at important locations of the institution 
  • Registered complaints should be investigated on a priority basis
  • Registered cases should be completed as soon as possible and there should be no delay in getting legal opinion
  • In the instances of cases not being filed at the court, steps should be taken to file them
  • City police commissioners and superintendents were instructed to take severe action in ragging cases. Immediate action should be taken on complaints filed online, on the Kaval Uddhavi application and other toll-free numbers.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sylendra Babu
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp