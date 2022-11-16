Home States Tamil Nadu

Engage top advocates for jallikattu case in SC: Stalin

The activists challenged the Union government’s January 2016 notification exempting jallikattu and bullock-cart races from performances in which bulls cannot be used.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Palamedu Jallikattu

Jallikattu (Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the case against jallikattu filed by animal welfare activists and scheduled to be heard by a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on November 23 (final hearing). During  the meeting, the CM ordered the animal husbandry department to engage experienced advocates for the case. 

The activists challenged the Union government’s January 2016 notification exempting jallikattu and bullock-cart races from performances in which bulls cannot be used. Besides, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TN Amendment) Act, 2017, which was passed following protests by jallikattu supporters, was challenged in the apex court. The activists also claimed the Centre’s notification and the 2017 amendment of the Act violated the law and the 2014 order of the Supreme Court, which had banned jallikattu. “The Centre’s 2016 notification and TN PCA Act 2017 legalised jallikattu, superseding SC’s judgment,” they said.

Jallikattu supporters from TN, who impleaded in the case, said the Centre’s 2016 notification did not remove bulls from the list of performing animals, but only provided exemption for using them for  jallikattu in TN and bullock-cart races in Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra and a few other States, with some riders. The Act was amended to preserve the cultural heritage of TN and to ensure the survival and wellbeing of naive bull breeds.

T Rajesh of Jallikattu Meetpu Kazhagam, who impleaded in the case, said: “While the Union government should justify granting exemption for jallikattu, TN government, too, has to present how the amendment of the Act preserves the cultural heritage of the State.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin jallikattu Supreme Court
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp