Family agrees to receive body of Mayandi after five days of protest

Published: 16th November 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The family of Mayandi, who was murdered by a youth of an intermediate caste in Seevalaperi, agreed to receive his body on Thursday after five days of protest. Speaking to the media after holding a peace meet with the villagers, Speaker M Appavu said Mayandi's body will be handed over to his relatives on Wednesday morning.

"The plight of Mayandi's wife, who has to raise her two children, will be brought to the  notice of the Chief Minister. We will try to get her a government job as village assistant or in any anganwadi centre or ration shop. The wife of Sudalaimadan temple priest Durai alias Chidambaram will also be given a job as promised by the district administration in 2021," he added.

Assuring that the district administration will take necessary steps to ensure harmony between the communities, Appavu said the temple dispute, which led to the murder of Mayandi and Chidambaram, will be settled. "The Sudalaimadan temple would be surveyed and fenced to prevent similar unrest in the future. The police strength in the village outpost will be increased and CCTVs will be installed wherever required. We will also take steps to withdraw the cases registered against people who protested condemning Mayandi's murder," he added.

Sources said the district administration will award three-cents of land to Mayandi's wife as compensation, noting that Rs 5 lakh solatium was already given to her by Minister Rajakannappan. Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli city police warned of legal action against protesting students for pelting stones at a government bus on Monday. The future of students will be in trouble if cases are registered against them, added police. Earlier, 13 people, including three juveniles, were arrested in connection with the murder of Mayandi under sections 341, 147, 148, 149, 294 (b), 302, and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

