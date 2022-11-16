Indian Navy's 'Sea Vigil' commences in Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The coastal security guard and the Indian Navy jointly organised the third edition of the coastal defence exercise sea vigil 2022 in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday, and will conclude on Wednesday. The sea vigil was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security since the '26/11' terror attack.



The exercise, conducted primarily by the Indian Navy, will be undertaken along the entire 7,516 km coastline and the Exclusive Economic Zone of India. It will involve all coastal states and union territories with other maritime stakeholders, including fishing and coastal communities. The exercise is a build up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which the Indian Navy conducts every two years. Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges. The purpose of the exercise is the opportunity, at the apex level, to assess preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence.

RAMANATHAPURAM: The coastal security guard and the Indian Navy jointly organised the third edition of the coastal defence exercise sea vigil 2022 in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday, and will conclude on Wednesday. The sea vigil was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security since the '26/11' terror attack. The exercise, conducted primarily by the Indian Navy, will be undertaken along the entire 7,516 km coastline and the Exclusive Economic Zone of India. It will involve all coastal states and union territories with other maritime stakeholders, including fishing and coastal communities. The exercise is a build up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which the Indian Navy conducts every two years. Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges. The purpose of the exercise is the opportunity, at the apex level, to assess preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence.