Home States Tamil Nadu

Indian Navy's 'Sea Vigil' commences in Ramanathapuram

The exercise, conducted primarily by the Indian Navy, will be undertaken along the entire 7,516 km coastline and the Exclusive Economic Zone of India.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The coastal security guard and the Indian Navy jointly organised the third edition of the coastal defence exercise sea vigil 2022 in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday, and will conclude on Wednesday. The sea vigil was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security since the '26/11' terror attack.

The exercise, conducted primarily by the Indian Navy, will be undertaken along the entire 7,516 km coastline and the Exclusive Economic Zone of India. It will involve all coastal states and union territories with other maritime stakeholders, including fishing and coastal communities. The exercise is a build up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which the Indian Navy conducts every two years. Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges.  The purpose of the exercise is the opportunity, at the apex level, to assess preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Ramanathapuram
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp