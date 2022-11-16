Madras HC directs Madurai collector to take action against officials for disobeying court order

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Madurai Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekar to take departmental action against officials, who failed to comply with an order passed by the court in 2011 to consider a representation seeking free house-site pattas for 20 landless poor.



If a report on the action taken is not filed in two weeks, the collector should appear before the court, a Bench comprising justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad said. The directions were issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by KK Ramesh of Madurai in 2012.



According to the PIL, Ramesh had petitioned the then collector in June 2011, to grant free pattas to 20 persons. Alleging inaction of officials, he then moved the high court. The court had then directed the authorities to consider his representation within eight weeks. But the order was not complied with and a contempt petition was filed by him.



While the contempt petition was pending, the authorities granted free pattas to 17 of the 20 persons. However, when the latter attempted to construct houses on the parcels of land, they came to know that the pattas were invalid, reportedly because the lands were already allotted to some Adi Dravidar people. Seeking action against the officials for issuing invalid pattas, Ramesh had filed the PIL.

