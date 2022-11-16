Madras HC initiates suo moto contempt against DGP

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court initiated a suo moto contempt case against the Tamil Nadu DGP and nine police personnel for gross violation of the mandatory guidelines issued by the apex court in the DK Basu case.

The order was passed on Monday in connection with a case relating to the assault on advocate S Rajarethinam by the police personnel on the night of November 3, 2017, while forcefully arresting him, in Tirunelveli district. The lawyer succumbed to injuries after being admitted to a hospital for 23 days.

Citing the guidelines of the Supreme Court, Justice SM Subramaniam said, “In view of the facts and circumstances, this Court is inclined to initiate suo moto contempt proceedings against respondents.” He directed the High Court Registry to issue notice to the respondents and post the contempt case for hearing on December 15, 2022. The respondents other than the DGP are Arun Sakthi Kumar, Kumar, Stephen Jose, Vimal Kumar, Mohammed Samseer, Chelladurai, Palani, Sagar, and Jose.

The judge rued that the concerned personnel were placed under suspension in 2017 but no progress was made on departmental disciplinary proceedings for the past five years. Describing the approach of the police officials as ‘lackadaisical’, he said the police violating the orders of the apex court and the rule of law must be subjected to further action; and inaction will result in losing trust in the system.

“Any illegality or violation of the rule of law by the law-enforcing authority must be viewed seriously since such illegalities are causing infringement of the fundamental rights of the citizens.” Any growing trend of indiscipline in the uniformed services, under no circumstances must be tolerated by the State, the judge observed, adding that indiscipline amongst the uniformed services is a greater threat to democracy.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court initiated a suo moto contempt case against the Tamil Nadu DGP and nine police personnel for gross violation of the mandatory guidelines issued by the apex court in the DK Basu case. The order was passed on Monday in connection with a case relating to the assault on advocate S Rajarethinam by the police personnel on the night of November 3, 2017, while forcefully arresting him, in Tirunelveli district. The lawyer succumbed to injuries after being admitted to a hospital for 23 days. Citing the guidelines of the Supreme Court, Justice SM Subramaniam said, “In view of the facts and circumstances, this Court is inclined to initiate suo moto contempt proceedings against respondents.” He directed the High Court Registry to issue notice to the respondents and post the contempt case for hearing on December 15, 2022. The respondents other than the DGP are Arun Sakthi Kumar, Kumar, Stephen Jose, Vimal Kumar, Mohammed Samseer, Chelladurai, Palani, Sagar, and Jose. The judge rued that the concerned personnel were placed under suspension in 2017 but no progress was made on departmental disciplinary proceedings for the past five years. Describing the approach of the police officials as ‘lackadaisical’, he said the police violating the orders of the apex court and the rule of law must be subjected to further action; and inaction will result in losing trust in the system. “Any illegality or violation of the rule of law by the law-enforcing authority must be viewed seriously since such illegalities are causing infringement of the fundamental rights of the citizens.” Any growing trend of indiscipline in the uniformed services, under no circumstances must be tolerated by the State, the judge observed, adding that indiscipline amongst the uniformed services is a greater threat to democracy.