Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC initiates suo moto contempt against DGP

The respondents other than the DGP are Arun Sakthi Kumar, Kumar, Stephen Jose, Vimal Kumar, Mohammed Samseer, Chelladurai, Palani, Sagar, and Jose. 

Published: 16th November 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court initiated a suo moto contempt case against the Tamil Nadu DGP and nine police personnel for gross violation of the mandatory guidelines issued by the apex court in the DK Basu case. 

The order was passed on Monday in connection with a case relating to the assault on advocate S Rajarethinam by the police personnel on the night of November 3, 2017, while forcefully arresting him, in Tirunelveli district. The lawyer succumbed to injuries after being admitted to a hospital for 23 days.

Citing the guidelines of the Supreme Court, Justice SM Subramaniam said, “In view of the facts and circumstances, this Court is inclined to initiate suo moto contempt proceedings against respondents.” He directed the High Court Registry to issue notice to the respondents and post the contempt case for hearing on December 15, 2022. The respondents other than the DGP are Arun Sakthi Kumar, Kumar, Stephen Jose, Vimal Kumar, Mohammed Samseer, Chelladurai, Palani, Sagar, and Jose. 

The judge rued that the concerned personnel were placed under suspension in 2017 but no progress was made on departmental disciplinary proceedings for the past five years. Describing the approach of the police officials as ‘lackadaisical’, he said the police violating the orders of the apex court and the rule of law must be subjected to further action; and inaction will result in losing trust in the system.

“Any illegality or violation of the rule of law by the law-enforcing authority must be viewed seriously since such illegalities are causing infringement of the fundamental rights of the citizens.” Any growing trend of indiscipline in the uniformed services, under no circumstances must be tolerated by the State, the judge observed, adding that indiscipline amongst the uniformed services is a greater threat to democracy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp