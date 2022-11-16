MP Chella Kumar joins residents of Koratagiri in protest against quarry trucks

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chella Kumar joined the protest staged by residents of Koratagiri on Monday demanding ban on movement of stone-laden trucks through the village. Cadre from various political parties, including CPM, CPI, Congress, BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi also extended support to the protest. Krishnagiri collector held a peace committee meeting with the people on Tuesday.

For the past nine months, the villagers were staging various demonstrations and protest against the lorries passing through their village that carry stones from the quarries, claiming they were causing air and noise pollution. Recently, people expressed their protest by not sending the kids to school. Last Friday, the villagers set up a plastic shed in the nearby government land and started the protest.

On Monday night, MP Chella Kumar joined them and stayed with them till Tuesday evening. He said, “The district administration is supporting the quarry owners and not taking action against quarries which are violating rules. The collector doesn’t even visit the village to pacify the people.”

On Tuesday, a peace committee was held at Krishnagiri Collectorate and it was chaired by Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy. Hosur sub-collector R Saranya, SP Saroj Kumar Thakur and a section of villagers were present.

During the meeting, people urged the collector to ban the movement of stone-laden lorries through Koratagiri village and take action against quarries which are doing excess mining illegally.

However, the collector told them that out of eight quarries in Koratagiri surroundings, only two are functional and the vehicle movement through Koratagiri village can only be reduced but cannot be stopped completely.

“A committee headed by the Hosur sub-collector will inspect the village and a report will be submitted within ten days to the district administration. Based on that, further action will be taken,” he added.

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chella Kumar joined the protest staged by residents of Koratagiri on Monday demanding ban on movement of stone-laden trucks through the village. Cadre from various political parties, including CPM, CPI, Congress, BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi also extended support to the protest. Krishnagiri collector held a peace committee meeting with the people on Tuesday. For the past nine months, the villagers were staging various demonstrations and protest against the lorries passing through their village that carry stones from the quarries, claiming they were causing air and noise pollution. Recently, people expressed their protest by not sending the kids to school. Last Friday, the villagers set up a plastic shed in the nearby government land and started the protest. On Monday night, MP Chella Kumar joined them and stayed with them till Tuesday evening. He said, “The district administration is supporting the quarry owners and not taking action against quarries which are violating rules. The collector doesn’t even visit the village to pacify the people.” On Tuesday, a peace committee was held at Krishnagiri Collectorate and it was chaired by Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy. Hosur sub-collector R Saranya, SP Saroj Kumar Thakur and a section of villagers were present. During the meeting, people urged the collector to ban the movement of stone-laden lorries through Koratagiri village and take action against quarries which are doing excess mining illegally. However, the collector told them that out of eight quarries in Koratagiri surroundings, only two are functional and the vehicle movement through Koratagiri village can only be reduced but cannot be stopped completely. “A committee headed by the Hosur sub-collector will inspect the village and a report will be submitted within ten days to the district administration. Based on that, further action will be taken,” he added.