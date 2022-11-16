Home States Tamil Nadu

PTR to unveil ancient DNA lab at Madurai Kamaraj University on Thursday

In September, 2019, the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department expressed its interest to collaborate with the MKU for research purposes and the varsity's syndicate accepted the invitation.

MADURAI: In a first in the State, the Madurai Kamaraj University's (MKU) School of Biological Sciences has set up a laboratory to conduct research on forensic anthropology and bio anthropology of artefacts unearthed at excavation sites, at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Minister for Finance PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will inaugurate this 'Ancient Genomics-Modern DNA Lab' on Thursday.

In September, 2019, the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department expressed its interest to collaborate with the MKU for research purposes and the varsity's syndicate accepted the invitation. Subsequently, the MKU signed an MoU with Harvard University's David Reich Laboratory to conduct research on findings from excavation sites across the State, including Keezhadi.

Following a request from the MKU in 2020, the State government allotted it Rs 2.5 crore from RUSA funds to set up a laboratory to conduct preliminary DNA sequencing from artefacts. Speaking to TNIE, MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar said the works for the lab have been completed now.

"This 'ancient DNA' lab will be a milestone for scientifically tracing the origins of human, animal and plant species. Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS) will be used to determine the amount of oxidative base occurrences of bio molecules extracted over several years. Our pact with the David Reich Laboratory will come in handy during the final analysis and critical analysis (next generation sequencing) of the artefacts. Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will inaugurate the facility on Thursday," he said.

Noting that the varsity has already received preliminary reports of DNA extracted from human and animal bones, bacteria and plants from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) in Lucknow, Head of the Department of Biological Science at MKU Prof. G Kumaresan told TNIE, "We have 30 human skeletal samples from excavation sites. After taking their CT scan and sending the reports to the Department of Forensic Medicine at the University of Copenhagen, we would conduct research in forensic anthropology and bio anthropology, forensic genetics and forensic pathology at our new lab."

He further said the department has so far extracted 500 million pieces of DNA from each sample. "We will be able to undertake extraction, computation and analysis of DNA in the new lab, which could also be called a 'class 1000 ancient facility' since it is designed to facilitate sensitive research, fabrication and other operations that must take place in the absence of dust, moisture and other airborne contamination," Kumaresan added.

Six researchers are employed at the lab and they have already begun to segregate and research DNA from an urn, skeletal bones and other archaeological items unearthed from excavation sites, including Keezhadi, Kodumanal and Sivakalai.

