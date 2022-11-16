Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu orders Rs 5 lakh more to kin of people killed in anti-Sterlite protest 

In 2018, the state govt had granted financial assistance of Rs 20L to the kin of 13 killed and Rs 5L to 40, who sustained grievous injuries and Rs 1.5L to 64 others who had suffered minor injuries.

File photo of police firing during a massive rally taken out demanding the closure of Sterlite Copper plant in the port town of Thoothukudi. (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered the disbursal of an additional Rs 5 lakh, as financial assistance, to the families of each of the 13 people killed in the 2018 police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters.

Following the announcement of Stalin that an enhanced solatium of Rs 5 lakh, over and above what was already provided by the government to the families of the deceased, would be given to the relatives of 13 people, the government said the Chief Minister has ordered disbursal.

The CM announced the enhanced assistance in the Assembly on October 19 this year.

An official release here said Rs 65 lakh --Rs 5 lakh to each of the 13 families-- would be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

In 2018, the state government had granted financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of 13 killed and Rs 5 lakh to 40 people, who sustained grievous injuries and Rs 1.5 lakh to 64 others who had suffered minor injuries.

Jobs were also provided by the State to the next of kin of the deceased victims based on their qualification.

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, in its final report to the government had recommended a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the legal heirs of the deceased after deducting Rs 20 lakh already paid.

It also favoured Rs 10 lakh each to the injured people after subtracting Rs 5 lakh already disbursed.

The inquiry panel looked into the circumstances that led to police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters on May 22, 2018 in the southern port city of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

