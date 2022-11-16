TNIE Impact: Rs 19 lakh allocated for clearing Tiruchy UPHC specialists' pending wages

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after TNIE reported on doctors handling polyclinic service at the five urban primary health centres in the city not having received any remuneration for the past ten months, the health department late on Monday sanctioned Rs 19,32,000, which works out to three months’ salary of the UPHCs’ specialists, for disbursement.

TNIE had highlighted the issue in its November 12 article, ‘30 UPHC speciality doctors not paid salary for 10 months’, following which the UPHCs at Woraiyur, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Subramaniapuram, Kattur, and EB Road were allocated Rs 3,86,400 each towards disbursement of the specialists’ salaries. DDHS (Health) A Subramani said,

"As the issue came to our notice, we held an immediate inquiry and have sanctioned three months’ pending salary for payment to the specialist doctors. As for the remaining arrears, we have requested the NUHM (National Urban Health Mission) and expect them to be settled soon." On the cause for non-payment of remuneration, a health officer said,

"The city corporation has not submitted details pertaining to the specialist doctors. We have also issued a ‘remark letter’ to the corporation officials concerned. As we have identified the problem, we expect the situation to not repeat again.” Appreciating TNIE’s efforts, one such specialist doctor at a UPHC said, "We had raised the issue multiple times with the officials but no concrete steps were taken. We are happy that the issue has now been resolved."

