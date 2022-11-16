Home States Tamil Nadu

TNIE Impact: Rs 19 lakh allocated for clearing Tiruchy UPHC specialists' pending wages

"As the issue came to our notice, we held an immediate inquiry and have sanctioned three months’ pending salary for payment to the specialist doctors.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after TNIE reported on doctors handling polyclinic service at the five urban primary health centres in the city not having received any remuneration for the past ten months, the health department late on Monday sanctioned Rs 19,32,000, which works out to three months’ salary of the UPHCs’ specialists, for disbursement.

TNIE had highlighted the issue in its November 12 article, ‘30 UPHC speciality doctors not paid salary for 10 months’, following which the UPHCs at Woraiyur, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Subramaniapuram, Kattur, and EB Road were allocated Rs 3,86,400 each towards disbursement of the specialists’ salaries. DDHS (Health) A Subramani said,

"As the issue came to our notice, we held an immediate inquiry and have sanctioned three months’ pending salary for payment to the specialist doctors. As for the remaining arrears, we have requested the NUHM (National Urban Health Mission) and expect them to be settled soon." On the cause for non-payment of remuneration, a health officer said,

"The city corporation has not submitted details pertaining to the specialist doctors. We have also issued a ‘remark letter’ to the corporation officials concerned. As we have identified the problem, we expect the situation to not repeat again.” Appreciating TNIE’s efforts, one such specialist doctor at a UPHC said, "We had raised the issue multiple times with the officials but no concrete steps were taken. We are happy that the issue has now been resolved."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp