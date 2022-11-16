Home States Tamil Nadu

Underground sewage system to solve pollution of Agni Theertham: Collector

The proposal comes as a relief to thousands of devotees and tourists, who have been demanding necessary measures to curb the contamination.

By M S Thanaraj
RAMANATHAPURAM: Collector Johny Tom Varghese has urged officials to expedite the Under Ground Sewage Scheme (UGSS) line works to prevent the sewage from mixing with the Agni Theertham (Bay of Bengal shore) in Rameswaram. The proposal comes as a relief to thousands of devotees and tourists, who have been demanding necessary measures to curb the contamination.

According to sources, the devotees visiting Rameswaram to take the holy dip in the Agni Theertham or offer worship at Ramanathaswamy temple are often disgusted by unsanitary conditions in the area caused by the sewage flowing into the sea from 13 wards of Rameswaram.

G Anbarasan, a devotee, said, "We came here to visit the temple and take a holy dip in the Agni Thertham. Though we were disgusted seeing the polluted water, we took the dip. We demand the authorities concerned to take action toward preventing the pollution as it can lead to severe health issues."

J Jerome, a social activist from Rameswaram, said, "The demand for new UGSS plan has been a long pending one. The Rameswaram municipality should properly plan the new UGSS at the proposed pumping station situated close to the sea. They should also prevent commercial establishments from letting out sewage into the sea."

On his recent visit to the Ramanathaswamy temple, HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu had said the underground sewage scheme would be a permanent solution to the issue.  

Speaking to TNIE, Collector Varghese, said, "The existing sewerage management system in Rameswaram around the loop area is weak and has an old filter-action system that accumulates in a tank and is removed manually. However, the work for UGSS is now underway. Though the works were initiated in 2017, it was stopped following some legal issues and the Covid-19 pandemic. The work has resumed this year after overcoming the obstacles. The UGSS work will cover 13 wards of Rameswaram, which includes the Kovil area. The works will be completed by July 2023 as per the report of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board."

