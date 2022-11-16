Home States Tamil Nadu

Violations in 11 medical buildings: Nod sought to probe ex-CM EPS

Published: 16th November 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that prima facie materials have been found for initiating an inquiry against former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over allegations of irregularities in constructing new medical college buildings in 11 districts during the previous AIADMK regime. 

The submission was made by State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah before Justice V Sivagnanam when a petition filed by N Rajasekaran of Tiruvarur came up for hearing. The SPP said factual verification of the allegations was completed and prima facie materials have been found to go ahead with an inquiry against Palaniswami, who is currently the Leader of Opposition. “Prior approval for conducting an inquiry against him is sought under section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the SPP told the court. The inquiry will start after getting the approval, the SPP said. 

The petitioner had alleged that crores of rupees were siphoned off by officials, ministers, and contractors through an unholy nexus by inflating the cost. Palaniswami, who held the PWD portfolio, had conspired with Rajamohan, chief engineer of PWD, with the help of then health secretary J Radhakrishnan and National Medical Commission (NMC) secretary Dr Vats in causing loss to the state exchequer,  Rajasekaran said. 

Irregularities in construction of Ramnad med college: Petitioner

Rajasekaran said irregularities were committed by not adhering to specifications for construction and NMC guidelines. As per the GO, construction should have been made on an extent of 11,76,778 sq.ft for Ramanathapuram medical college but the actual extent constructed was only 9,99,296 sq.ft.

He demanded the court to order a CBI probe into the irregularities and swindling of public money. However, pointing to the submission of the SPP, the judge questioned the need for one when the state is willing to initiate an inquiry. The judge adjourned it to December 20.

