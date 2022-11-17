Home States Tamil Nadu

17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Salem, parents say she was abducted and married

On November 3, the girl went to a nearby stream to wash clothes. At the time Manikandan’s relatives came and threatened the girl.

By Express News Service

SALEM: Parents and relatives of a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide, staged a protest on Wednesday, alleging that she was forced to the take the extreme step by a youth who abducted and married her.
According to police sources, the 17-year-old girl hails from Veppanthattai of Perambalur district. Last month, the girl was abducted and married by Manikandan of the same area. The girl’s parents have filed a complaint at Kaikalathur police station in Perambalur. After that, the police rescued the girl and handed her over to her parents. The case is under investigation.

On November 3, the girl went to a nearby stream to wash clothes. At the time Manikandan’s relatives came and threatened the girl. It is alleged that the relatives of Manikandan threatened the girl that he had clicked pictures of the girl when she was not dressed properly. Upset by this, the girl attempted suicide, but parents rescued and admitted her in a private hospital at Veeraganur in Salem. The girl was shifted to Salem GH but died on Wednesday, police added.

Following this, the girl’s parents, relatives and a political cadre staged a protest in front of the hospital and refused to accept the girl’s body. Salem GH Police rushed to the spot and held talks with protesters. The protest was called off following assurances of appropriate action. As per sources, Perambalur police arrested three persons including Manikandan under regular sections and demanded that he charged under POCSO Act. “Everything related to this case is in Perambalur district.

They will be informed. After that appropriate action will be taken. We told this to the parents and relatives of the girl. After that they gave up the protest. The girl’s body will be handed over to her parents on Thursday,” Salem GH Police said.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department’s helpline 104)

