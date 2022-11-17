244 property tax defaulters lose water connection in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri Municipality has disconnected water connection from over 244 houses after thr owners failed to pay taxes. Stating that the civic body has collected Rs 7 crore so far this year, and over Rs 20 crore was yet to be collected, municipality commissioner Chitra Sugumar warned stern action against tax defaulters.

Dharmapuri Municipality is spread across 11.65 sq km and comprises 33 wards. According to 2011 census, a total of 68,595 people live in the Municipality limits. The Municipality has allotted over 11,000 drinking water connections, 21,000 residential permits and over 6,000 people have been issued with Underground Sewage connection.

Despite the infrastructure development there are a large number of tax defaulters in Dharmapuri Municipality. At the beginning of the year, the Municipality had Rs 27 crore in dues.

Commenting on the Municipalities efforts, a staff in the said, “Every staff is currently allocating half a day to collect taxes. Without proper tax collection we are facing a severe financial crunch and if the situation persists we will not be able to pay the workers or even afford electricity. This is why we staff have been involved with collecting tax. Every day we spend nearly five to six hours visiting door to door and issuing warnings.”

Municipality Commissioner, Chitra Sugumar said, “Through the staff’s efforts we have collected Rs 7 crore and over Rs 20 crore is pending. Even many government departments including Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, TNSTC, Police department, Handlooms, Handicraft and Textile department among other offices owe the Municipality over Rs 1.40 crore. We have issued a demand notice and they have assured us to make payments.”

Chitra added, “I called on the top 50 tax defaulters and requested payment. Among them are VIPs, big businesses and even educational institutions. We will be issuing notices if they do not make payment. So far we have disconnected water connections from 244 residences and if still people refuse to pay taxes they will issue legal notices.”

