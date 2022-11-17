Coimbatore Corp bags award for 24x7 water supply scheme

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has bagged the Geosmart India Excellence Award for its 24x7 water supply project implemented in the city.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has bagged the Geosmart India Excellence Award for its 24x7 water supply project implemented in the city. The award was received by CCMC’s Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila, along with the project director of Suez Projects Private Limited Sangaram Patnaik and independent engineering cum project management consultant Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan in Hyderabad.

The Geographical Information System (GIS), an application designed and developed by the Suez Projects Private Limited for the city, has received the award under the Geospatial Application Excellence category in GeoSmart India 2022, a three-day annual event jointly organised in Hyderabad by the Indian Society of Remote Sensing and the Indian Society of Geomatics. Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the event on Tuesday.

As per sources, the infrastructure of the 24x7 water supply project area has been completely digitised with the help of GIS. The officials are using the data for monitoring water distribution, meter readings, and maintenance through an app. “This has resulted in complete transparency in water distribution. With the app, 100% bimonthly meter reading has been achieved against over 50% unread meters for few years. The billing value has achieved a quantum leap with the use of the app during the current year,” they added.

