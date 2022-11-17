Home States Tamil Nadu

Create more waterbodies to meet growing need: Farmers

He pointed out that Telangana has been improving its lift irrigation project and giving farmers free power round the clock so water is utilised at the right time.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Though the northeast monsoon brought sufficient rain, Tamil Nadu didn’t have enough storage capacity to utilise it. Hence, more waterbodies must be created to meet future requirements,” Vivasaya Munnetra Kazhagam (farmers’ association) general secretary K Balasubramani said.

He pointed out that Telangana has been improving its lift irrigation project and giving farmers free power round the clock so water is utilised at the right time. The Tamil Nadu government can create more small tanks and store water in pipelines, he suggested, adding that if the State starts utilising rainwater and inflows from other states, there will be no drought in the next five years.

An official from the water resources department (WRD) too said that due to Tamil Nadu’s lack of storage space, water is continuously being released into the sea. The official added that most of the State’s major reservoirs, including Mettur, Bhavanisagar, Sathanur, and Vaigai, were filled during the southwest monsoon, and there is no space for water from the northeast monsoon.

Besides, the Biligundulu station released an additional 437.346 TMC ft of water to the state till November, which was diverted and never used. All this water can’t be stored, but the State can increase ayacut farming lands by encouraging new cooperative lift irrigation schemes and diverting the water to small tanks through pipelines, he said.

G Ajeethan, state technical secretary of the Consortium of Indian Farmers Association (CIFA), told TNIE the state depends on the Union government, World Bank or Asian Aid funds for water-related projects. A delay in getting approval from the Union government affects such schemes, and nothing is being implemented, he added. 

“To resolve such problems, long-term policies for judicious water management are needed. When the State government changes, the previous government’s schemes are disregarded. This must be changed,” he said, and added that the State needs to allocate sufficient funds to create waterbodies and build barrages.
A senior WRD official told TNIE plans are on to link tanks to create small drinking water reservoirs in Chennai region, but there is no such proposal for the rest of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp