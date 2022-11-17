Home States Tamil Nadu

Inebriated Class 12 boy assaults headmaster in Villupuram, booked

The headmaster Xavier Chandrakumar (57), sustained wounds on his head, but no other injuries. Based on a request from the boy's parents, a transfer certificate was issued.

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A Class 12 student was booked on Wednesday for allegedly verbally abusing a female classmate and assaulting the headmaster of his school, in an inebriated condition.

According to police sources, around 1,200 students study at Vallalar Government Higher Secondary School in Kandamangalam near Villupuram. A year ago, Xavier took over as headmaster.

On Tuesday, after the Class 12 student allegedly hurled slurs at a female classmate, Xavier reprimanded him. That afternoon, the boy consumed alcohol and returned to the school premises. His classmates rushed him to Xavier, who attempted to question him about his condition. However, the student began arguing with the HM, and suddenly assaulted the latter with a bike key. Teachers rushed the headmaster to Kandamangalam Primary Health Centre.

Based on Xavier's complaint, a case was filed against the boy under IPC Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Probe is underway. Education department officials inquired at the school about the incident.

Meanwhile, local sources said several students in that school have an alcohol addiction. After Xavier joined as headmaster, he would counsel students, and help them with their addiction, they added. 

