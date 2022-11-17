Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC appoints advocate commissioner to inspect building in Megamalai forest

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently appointed an advocate commissioner to conduct an inspection at the Megamalai reserve forest area in Theni.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently appointed an advocate commissioner to conduct an inspection at the Megamalai reserve forest area in Theni. A Bench comprising justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the advocate commissioner to verify an allegation made by the State government, that a private resort is functioning illegally in the reserve forest area, and file a detailed report by the next hearing on November 23.

The Bench gave the direction while hearing an appeal filed by P Anandan, challenging an order passed by a single judge of the court in September this year. The single judge, through the order, had directed the removal of three resorts, which included a building owned by Anandan, operating illegally in the reserve forest. "As per the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Act, 1949 and Section 2(ii) of Conservation of Forest Act, 1980, any forest land or any portion thereof cannot be used for non-forest purposes, without prior permission of the Central Government," the single judge had noted.

But Anandan claimed in his appeal that the building is only a labour quarter and not a resort as alleged by the authorities. To verify his claims, the judges appointed the advocate commissioner and adjourned the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Megamalai
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp