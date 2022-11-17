Ruby R Manoharan must face action: Congress district presidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: District presidents of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) have urged the party’s state leadership to take action against the state treasurer of the party and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R Manoharan for his alleged anti-party activities.

Their demand came after a clash between two factions of the Congress at the party headquarters on Tuesday, when Manoharan’s supporters allegedly attacked Congress cadre who were considered to be supporters of the party’s state president KS Alagiri. On Wednesday, at a meeting of TNCC district and state functionaries, district presidents adopted a resolution that the state leadership should take disciplinary action against Manoharan.

