Home States Tamil Nadu

Ruby R Manoharan must face action: Congress district presidents

On Wednesday, at a meeting of TNCC district and state functionaries, district presidents adopted a resolution that the state leadership should take disciplinary action against Manoharan. 

Published: 17th November 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: District presidents of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) have urged the party’s state leadership to take action against the state treasurer of the party and Nanguneri MLA Ruby R Manoharan for his alleged anti-party activities.

Their demand came after a clash between two factions of the Congress at the party headquarters on Tuesday, when Manoharan’s supporters allegedly attacked Congress cadre who were considered to be supporters of the party’s state president KS Alagiri. On Wednesday, at a meeting of TNCC district and state functionaries, district presidents adopted a resolution that the state leadership should take disciplinary action against Manoharan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ruby R Manoharan congress
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp