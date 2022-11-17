Home States Tamil Nadu

No stay on ordinance banning online gaming

Senior counsels Mukul Rohatgi and Sathish Parasaran, also appearing for the petitioners, said the government have already started directing to stop the games.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Online games have been gaining popularity in India rapidly.

Online games have been gaining popularity rapidly (Representational image)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to grant a stay on the ordinance passed by the State government banning certain online games as the relief was sought even before the ordinance came into effect.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar declined to grant the relief for the petitioners, which included Pune-based All India Gaming Federation, seeking to forestall the government authorities from taking action against gaming firms.

The bench concurred with the submissions of Tamil Nadu government represented by senior counsel Kapil Sibal that the prayer of the petitioners is ‘premature’ as the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance, 2022, has not yet been notified with the specific date of enforcement.

Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that there is no question of consent of governor but it is about the date on which the ordinance will come into effect; and until it comes into effect, the officers should not take action against the companies. Senior counsels Mukul Rohatgi and Sathish Parasaran, also appearing for the petitioners, said the government have already started directing to stop the games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court online games
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp