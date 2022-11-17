No stay on ordinance banning online gaming

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to grant a stay on the ordinance passed by the State government banning certain online games as the relief was sought even before the ordinance came into effect.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar declined to grant the relief for the petitioners, which included Pune-based All India Gaming Federation, seeking to forestall the government authorities from taking action against gaming firms.

The bench concurred with the submissions of Tamil Nadu government represented by senior counsel Kapil Sibal that the prayer of the petitioners is ‘premature’ as the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance, 2022, has not yet been notified with the specific date of enforcement.

Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that there is no question of consent of governor but it is about the date on which the ordinance will come into effect; and until it comes into effect, the officers should not take action against the companies. Senior counsels Mukul Rohatgi and Sathish Parasaran, also appearing for the petitioners, said the government have already started directing to stop the games.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to grant a stay on the ordinance passed by the State government banning certain online games as the relief was sought even before the ordinance came into effect. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar declined to grant the relief for the petitioners, which included Pune-based All India Gaming Federation, seeking to forestall the government authorities from taking action against gaming firms. The bench concurred with the submissions of Tamil Nadu government represented by senior counsel Kapil Sibal that the prayer of the petitioners is ‘premature’ as the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance, 2022, has not yet been notified with the specific date of enforcement. Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that there is no question of consent of governor but it is about the date on which the ordinance will come into effect; and until it comes into effect, the officers should not take action against the companies. Senior counsels Mukul Rohatgi and Sathish Parasaran, also appearing for the petitioners, said the government have already started directing to stop the games.