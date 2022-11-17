Postal dept seeks permanent space for Thoothukudi central bus stand post office

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:The postal department has requested the city corporation to provide space for Thoothukudi central bus stand post office at the old bus stand premises, which is being renovated now, and also accommodate the Polpettai sub-post office at the new mofussil bus stand premises.



The Thoothukudi central bus stand post office previously functioned on the old bus stand premises, and when the bus stand got demolished and rebuilt under the smart cities mission scheme in 2020, the post office got shifted alongside the Mellur sub-post office as a temporary arrangement.



The old bus stand has been the transit point for the mailbags from Railway Mail Service (RMS) to other sub-post offices, and vice-versa. Superintendent of Post Offices Ponnaiah said there was no response from the Thoothukudi corporation so far on providing a permanent space for the Thoothukudi central bus stand post office at the old bus stand premises.



Similarly, the postal employees association has appealed to the civic body to allot space for the Polpettai sub-post office at the new mofussil bus stand. The new bus stand has been the transit point to sub-post offices in the Kovilpatti division.



A postal employee said the Polpettai sub-post office has become the night post office (12 pm to 8 pm) and the rented building from where it is functioning now, is not a workable environment and lacks visibility. If the Polpettai sub-post office is shifted to the new mofussil bus stand premises, the mail bags from RMS destined for the Kovilpatti division would be safe and secured, he said.



Meanwhile, the honorary secretary of Empower India A Sankar demanded the corporation authorities allocate space for a library in the newly-constructed old bus stand building and provide facilities for students to prepare for competitive exams.



When asked, Thoothukudi corporation commissioner T Charushree said that the bus stand building construction is yet to be finished. Only after completion, the space allocation will be considered, she added.

