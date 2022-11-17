Tiruchy Corporation draws 'clean image' with striking force

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In an effort for improved cleanliness, the city corporation has been assigning a ward each day for the striking force team. The teams would be responsible for handling emergencies and sanitation works through regular monitoring.

They played a crucial role in preventing waterlogging in the recent rains, with residents appreciating their efforts and persuading the corporation to constitute more such teams. A senior official said, "We formed the striking force to handle sanitation works and emergency situations.

The team would take care of matters of urgency, say a tree fall or drainage blockage. On other days, they would carry on with sanitation works under supervision." Over the past few days the striking force have been involved in sanitation works at Salai road, Thennur and other areas, making sure the pristine cleanliness of the assigned wards.

A sanitation officer said, "Usually, a ward would be assigned with 20 to 30 sanitation workers. However, not all would be engaged in strenuous works like removal of waste from drainage channels. This is mostly due to time constraints, which could be tackled through a system in place.

Each team should be assigned only a designated spot so that the work is carried out to the fullest." S Vijayakumar, a resident of Thennur, said, "I was happy to see sanitation workers thoroughly cleaning this (Thennur) area on Wednesday. Their efforts should be appreciated and it should carry on. It (striking force) is a good strategy and the corporation should form more such teams."

