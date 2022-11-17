Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation draws 'clean image' with striking force

They played a crucial role in preventing waterlogging in the recent rains, with residents appreciating their efforts and persuading the corporation to constitute more such teams.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

City’s striking force team carrying out sanitation works at Municipal Office Road in Tiruchy | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In an effort for improved cleanliness, the city corporation has been assigning a ward each day for the striking force team. The teams would be responsible for handling emergencies and sanitation works through regular monitoring.

They played a crucial role in preventing waterlogging in the recent rains, with residents appreciating their efforts and persuading the corporation to constitute more such teams. A senior official said, "We formed the striking force to handle sanitation works and emergency situations.

The team would take care of matters of urgency, say a tree fall or drainage blockage. On other days, they would carry on with sanitation works under supervision." Over the past few days the striking force have been involved in sanitation works at Salai road, Thennur and other areas, making sure the pristine cleanliness of the assigned wards.

A sanitation officer said, "Usually, a ward would be assigned with 20 to 30 sanitation workers. However, not all would be engaged in strenuous works like removal of waste from drainage channels. This is mostly due to time constraints, which could be tackled through a system in place.

Each team should be assigned only a designated spot so that the work is carried out to the fullest." S Vijayakumar, a resident of Thennur, said, "I was happy to see sanitation workers thoroughly cleaning this (Thennur) area on Wednesday. Their efforts should be appreciated and it should carry on. It (striking force) is a good strategy and the corporation should form more such teams."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp