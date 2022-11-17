Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur fish traders pool in Rs 85k, send Jharkhand migrant worker’s body home

To our surprise, fish traders and friends immediately transferred Rs 50,000 through a payment app. Besides, Taqwa Trust, a social service organisation, donated Rs 35,000.”

TIRUPPUR: In a show of goodwill, a group of fish traders in the city pooled money and sent the body of an 18-year-old migrant worker from Coimbatore to his home in Jharkhand. According to sources, Md. Jabbar Ansari arrived in Tiruppur a few weeks ago and was working in a garment unit on Mangalam Road. On Saturday, he fell unconscious and was taken to a private hospital and later to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he died. Colleagues informed his family in Jharkhand, and his brother arrived on Sunday.

Explaining what happened, president of Tiruppur District Fish Sellers Association C Abdul Khader said, “The youth’s brother Jubair reached hospital on Sunday, and decided to take his body home. With the help of some locals, he identified a private ambulance, but the driver demanded more than Rs 1.5 lakh, as the distance between Coimbatore and Jharkhand is more than 2,300 kilometres. Jubair conveyed this to his parents and they wished to perform the final rites.”

Since Jubair belonged to a poor family, he could not arrange the money. “Seeing him struggle, a friend whose relative was admitted in the hospital, informed us. We sent our members to verify his claim and then decided to help Jubair,” Khader said.  He added, “We managed to arrange an ambulance for Rs 85,000, and appealed to our members to contribute. To our surprise, fish traders and friends immediately transferred Rs 50,000 through a payment app. Besides, Taqwa Trust, a social service organisation, donated Rs 35,000.”

On Sunday night, members of the association bid adieu to Ansari and the ambulance started for Jharkhand. It reached his home on Tuesday night, covering 2,300 km in less than 45 hours. Ansari was buried, and his family thanked the driver and profusely thanked the fish traders.

An official in the health department,”Md. Jabbar Ansari was suffering from diabetes mellitus Type 1 (Juvenile diabetes) for the past several years. Despite regular medication his health condition wasn’t normal. He reportedly fell unconscious in the facility and was in bad shape when admitted in CMCH on Saturday noon. There was not enough oxygen in his blood and had suffered severe brain damage. He died on Saturday night.”

