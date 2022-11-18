Cop fails to release lorry for seven years despite Madras HC order, fined Rs 25k

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed a police inspector to pay Rs 25,000 compensation for not releasing the lorry of a man that was seized in an illegal mining case in Tirunelveli for seven years despite an HC order.

Justice K Murali Shankar further recommended action against the judicial officer who dismissed a petition filed by the man, T Adaikalam of Tirunelveli, even after knowing that the high court had passed an order for its release. He also told the inspector to pay Rs 2,000 as cost to Chief Justice Relief Fund for disobeying the court’s order.

The judge observed, “This case is a classic example to show how a police officer can deny or prevent a person from realising or reaping the fruits of the order passed by the court, that too, the high court.”

Adaikalam’s vehicle was seized on October 11, 2014. He moved the HC and the court ordered the release of the vehicle on January 30, 2015.

Though all procedures necessary for the release were completed by February, the vehicle was not returned to him. The inspector produced the lorry for remand before the lower court on March 3, 2015, and the court remanded the vehicle.

Adaikalam filed a contempt petition before the HC and also moved another petition before the lower court seeking custody of the vehicle. But the judicial magistrate concerned (who is now serving as the Principal District Munsif of Ambasamudram) dismissed his petition in August 2015 based on the inspector’s submissions. Challenging this, Adaikalam filed a revision petition before the high court.

Hearing both the contempt and the revision petition recently, Justice Shankar criticised the inspector and the judicial magistrate for failing to obey the HC’s order. Though the inspector claimed he came to know about the HC order only on March 4, 2015, he rejected it saying when the HC has ordered release of the vehicle, it is totally irrelevant as to whether the vehicle is in the custody of the court or the police or the revenue authority.

Noting that Adaikalam was acquitted by the trial court in the illegal mining case in 2016, Justice Shankar directed immediate release of his vehicle, with further direction to the policeman to pay compensation to him before November 24.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed a police inspector to pay Rs 25,000 compensation for not releasing the lorry of a man that was seized in an illegal mining case in Tirunelveli for seven years despite an HC order. Justice K Murali Shankar further recommended action against the judicial officer who dismissed a petition filed by the man, T Adaikalam of Tirunelveli, even after knowing that the high court had passed an order for its release. He also told the inspector to pay Rs 2,000 as cost to Chief Justice Relief Fund for disobeying the court’s order. The judge observed, “This case is a classic example to show how a police officer can deny or prevent a person from realising or reaping the fruits of the order passed by the court, that too, the high court.” Adaikalam’s vehicle was seized on October 11, 2014. He moved the HC and the court ordered the release of the vehicle on January 30, 2015. Though all procedures necessary for the release were completed by February, the vehicle was not returned to him. The inspector produced the lorry for remand before the lower court on March 3, 2015, and the court remanded the vehicle. Adaikalam filed a contempt petition before the HC and also moved another petition before the lower court seeking custody of the vehicle. But the judicial magistrate concerned (who is now serving as the Principal District Munsif of Ambasamudram) dismissed his petition in August 2015 based on the inspector’s submissions. Challenging this, Adaikalam filed a revision petition before the high court. Hearing both the contempt and the revision petition recently, Justice Shankar criticised the inspector and the judicial magistrate for failing to obey the HC’s order. Though the inspector claimed he came to know about the HC order only on March 4, 2015, he rejected it saying when the HC has ordered release of the vehicle, it is totally irrelevant as to whether the vehicle is in the custody of the court or the police or the revenue authority. Noting that Adaikalam was acquitted by the trial court in the illegal mining case in 2016, Justice Shankar directed immediate release of his vehicle, with further direction to the policeman to pay compensation to him before November 24.