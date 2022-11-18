Ensure mobile counselling centres work properly: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC directed the State government to consider a plea seeking proper functioning of mobile counselling centres, set up to give free counselling to school students in schools across the State.

The litigant, A Veronica Mary of Madurai, submitted that the government passed an order on May 17, 2012 to establish mobile counselling centres across TN. If the G.O. is implemented effectively, it will help prevent sexual crimes against school students. However, the centres are not yet functioning, she alleged.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, directed the government to consider the petitioner’s representation. If the centres are not functioning properly, the government should take steps to rectify it, the judges added.

