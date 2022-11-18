Five, including two docs, booked for teen footballer death case in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Peravallur police have registered a case under Section 304 (A) of IPC against five people including two doctors for their negligence that led to the death of the football player Priya on Friday.

The report from the expert committee, constituted to probe the medical negligence, was received by the Chennai city police on Thursday evening. As per the report, five medical staff including the operating surgeon, the theatre anaesthetist, the duty medical officer, the duty CMO (Orthopaedic surgeon) and the post-operative ward staff were held responsible.

The Peravallur police had earlier registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC, based on the girl’s father Ravi Sankar’s complaint. However, on Friday morning they altered the IPC section based on the report from the committee.

The two doctors- Paul Ramsundar and Somadundaram- who were booked for negligence in connection with the surgery performed on young footballer Priya- have moved to the Madras high court for anticipatory bail. The court is likely to admit the petitions today.

ALSO READ | Expert committee holds five responsible for teen footballer Priya’s death

Priya, who was studying BSc at Queen Marys College, suffered an injury on her knee on October 20, while she was playing at the practice match for the university football tournament.

She visited the Peripheral hospital at Periyar Nagar on November 5 to get the doctor’s opinion and then she underwent surgery at the same hospital as per the advice of the doctors’ team. Due to negligence, she lost her right leg which was amputated by the doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. However, Priya succumbed later at the hospital on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Negligence kills 17-year-old budding Chennai footballer, doctors suspended

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday morning visited Priya’s house in Vyasarpadi and consoled the family members. He handed over the cheque of Rs.10 lakh and the appointment order to place Priya’s elder brother in the health department. The state government also announced a house for Priya’s family.

CHENNAI: The Peravallur police have registered a case under Section 304 (A) of IPC against five people including two doctors for their negligence that led to the death of the football player Priya on Friday. The report from the expert committee, constituted to probe the medical negligence, was received by the Chennai city police on Thursday evening. As per the report, five medical staff including the operating surgeon, the theatre anaesthetist, the duty medical officer, the duty CMO (Orthopaedic surgeon) and the post-operative ward staff were held responsible. The Peravallur police had earlier registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC, based on the girl’s father Ravi Sankar’s complaint. However, on Friday morning they altered the IPC section based on the report from the committee. The two doctors- Paul Ramsundar and Somadundaram- who were booked for negligence in connection with the surgery performed on young footballer Priya- have moved to the Madras high court for anticipatory bail. The court is likely to admit the petitions today. ALSO READ | Expert committee holds five responsible for teen footballer Priya’s death Priya, who was studying BSc at Queen Marys College, suffered an injury on her knee on October 20, while she was playing at the practice match for the university football tournament. She visited the Peripheral hospital at Periyar Nagar on November 5 to get the doctor’s opinion and then she underwent surgery at the same hospital as per the advice of the doctors’ team. Due to negligence, she lost her right leg which was amputated by the doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. However, Priya succumbed later at the hospital on Tuesday. ALSO READ | Negligence kills 17-year-old budding Chennai footballer, doctors suspended Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday morning visited Priya’s house in Vyasarpadi and consoled the family members. He handed over the cheque of Rs.10 lakh and the appointment order to place Priya’s elder brother in the health department. The state government also announced a house for Priya’s family.