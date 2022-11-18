Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC says no to installation of statues sans prior govt nod

Direction given to govt during a hearing on the order of a single judge asking to remove Immanuel Sekaran statue in Virudhunagar 

Published: 18th November 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Thursday, directed the State government to ensure no person or party is installing any statue without obtaining prior approval from the government. 
Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad said this while hearing an appeal filed by president of Devendra Kula Vellalar Uravin Murai, G Balasubramanian, against a recent order passed by a single judge of the court directing removal of a bronze statue of freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran, which was installed by the outfit at Amaichiyarpatti village in Mamsapuram town panchayat in Virudhunagar in September, 2022.

Since the statue was installed even before the authorities could dispose of the application given by the outfit on August 29 seeking permission, the single judge had ordered the statue to be removed and kept in safe custody until a decision is taken by the authorities. 

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan pointed out that Mamsapuram town panchayat has a long history of communal violence and the previous statue of Immanuel Sekaran, on the same spot, was damaged during one such riot in 1997. After all these years, the outfit has installed the new statue without obtaining permission, in complete violation of goverment guidelines, he argued.

The counsel appearing for Balasubramanian submitted that the statue was installed only on a patta land after the other communities in the village gave in writing that they do not have any objections. He further said the outfit is ready to give an affidavit that they will keep the statue covered and will not open it for public till a decision is taken by the authorities on the application seeking permission.

Recording it, the judges directed the authorities to dispose of the outfit’s application expeditiously, adding that throughout the State, no person or party should be permitted to install statues without getting prior approval from the government. The case was adjourned for a week.

Earlier statue damaged during riot
Advocate General Veera Kathiravan pointed out that Mamsapuram town panchayat has a long history of communal violence and the previous statue of Immanuel Sekaran, on the same spot, was damaged during a riot in 1997

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp