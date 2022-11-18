Madras HC says no to installation of statues sans prior govt nod

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Thursday, directed the State government to ensure no person or party is installing any statue without obtaining prior approval from the government.

Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad said this while hearing an appeal filed by president of Devendra Kula Vellalar Uravin Murai, G Balasubramanian, against a recent order passed by a single judge of the court directing removal of a bronze statue of freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran, which was installed by the outfit at Amaichiyarpatti village in Mamsapuram town panchayat in Virudhunagar in September, 2022.

Since the statue was installed even before the authorities could dispose of the application given by the outfit on August 29 seeking permission, the single judge had ordered the statue to be removed and kept in safe custody until a decision is taken by the authorities.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan pointed out that Mamsapuram town panchayat has a long history of communal violence and the previous statue of Immanuel Sekaran, on the same spot, was damaged during one such riot in 1997. After all these years, the outfit has installed the new statue without obtaining permission, in complete violation of goverment guidelines, he argued.

The counsel appearing for Balasubramanian submitted that the statue was installed only on a patta land after the other communities in the village gave in writing that they do not have any objections. He further said the outfit is ready to give an affidavit that they will keep the statue covered and will not open it for public till a decision is taken by the authorities on the application seeking permission.

Recording it, the judges directed the authorities to dispose of the outfit’s application expeditiously, adding that throughout the State, no person or party should be permitted to install statues without getting prior approval from the government. The case was adjourned for a week.

