Perambalur village feels stink as dumping of garbage spoils 50-year-old, two-acre long pond

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Overwhelmed by mountains of garbage dumped over the course of time, Pillayarkulam - a 50-year-old pond extending to about two acres in Nallarikkai village, Perambalur - emits unbearable stench, while its cry for attention still eludes official ears. Residents, tormented by the stench, urged the authorities to clean the waterbody at the earliest.

The pond, receiving rainwater through a canal, encompasses houses dotted near to it and a government-aided middle school within a few steps away. Dumping of garbage, lack of maintenance open defecation have all contributed to its pollution, residents complained, and pointed out to algae formation.

School students and residents submitted a petition with Transport Minister S S Sivasankar about seven months ago to no avail. S Joseph, a resident of Nallarikkai, told TNIE, "Despite awareness and warning, people persistently pollute the waterbody by dumping garbage. This pond, due to its unhealthy condition, is currently not-in-use as herders opt for another lake for their cattle.

Whoever uses the waterbody runs the risk of falling ill. Panchayat officials informed us of lack of funds when we approached them for its renovation." V Ajay, another resident, said, "The waterbody stinks to miles. There is a school right opposite to it and the students there suffer of it. Its (the pond's) banks have been encroached as well.

So, the authorities should intervene and fence it." Veppur Block Development Officer R Selvakumar said, "Garbage is not being dumped in this waterbody. However, I will look into it and take action if required. Encroachments will be removed through fencing as well."

