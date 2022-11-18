Ramajeyam murder: Four more agree for polygraph test

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Four more suspects in the KN Ramajeyam murder case on Thursday agreed to undergo a polygraph test, taking the total number of those who have given their consent for the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to 12.

Recording their consent, the Tiruchy criminal court magistrate ordered the 12 to undergo a medical fitness test and reappear on November 21 for further trial. Following the SP Jeyakumar-led SIT moving court for permission to conduct the lie detection test on 13 suspects, eight of them, during a hearing on November 14, conveyed their consent to the magistrate to undergo the procedure while one refused.

The remaining four persons appeared before Magistrate C Sivakumar on Thursday and gave their consent too but requested that their doctors and advocates be present when they undergo the test. Minister KN Nehru’s younger brother and businessman KN Ramajeyam was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on March 29, 2012. His body was found near the banks of the Cauvery. After 12 special teams failed to crack the case, it was transferred to the CB-CID, and subsequently to the SIT.

