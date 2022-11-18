Sale of Puducherry power utility: Govt barred from opening tenders

Home States Tamil Nadu

However, since no date has been specified to open the tender, it shall not be opened until further orders,” Justice R Suresh Kumar ordered on Wednesday.

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has barred the Puducherry Union Territory from opening the tenders for selling 100% stakes in the electricity utility as part of privatisation. However, the UT has been allowed to receive the bids.

“Though the petitioners have moved the writ petition to quash the very tender document, this court, at this juncture, feels the tender process can go on up to November 25 and let the bids be received. However, since no date has been specified to open the tender, it shall not be opened until further orders,” Justice R Suresh Kumar ordered on Wednesday.

He recorded the submission of the petitioners, Electricity Department Technical Certificate Holders (ITI) Welfare Union, expressing apprehension that if a third party right is created, the employees would lose their service conditions ultimately. 

The judge posted the matter to November 30. The petitioners sought the court to quash the order of the Puducherry electricity department issued on September 27 inviting bids for selection of bidders to purchase 100% shares in the distribution company.

