10-year-old Pudukkottai girl murder: Six of 30-member mob remanded to police custody

PUDUKKOTTAI: Following the murder of a 10-year-old girl in a mob attack on a six-member family, a total of six persons from Kulathor Taluk, in alleged connection with the case, were remanded on Friday, police said, adding that more arrests will be recorded in the coming days.

The family of six were chased down and assaulted by a 30-member mob on Monday for allegedly fleeing in an autorickshaw with bronze articles allegedly stolen four temples - three of them within Udaiyalipatti police range and one from Keeranur.

Three of the family, after treated for injuries, were sent to prison on charges of theft. Shelter and counselling are being arranged for the other two - minors, District Child Protection Officer R Anitha said. Meanwhile, a protest erupted in Andankulam on Friday morning as villagers gathered to condemn the police over the "unfair handling" of the case.

Police officials said a video of the chase, captured and later uploaded online by the villagers, came in handy while identifying the suspects. After a detailed probe, the attempt-to-murder case was altered to a murder case. On November 14, a group of villagers on motorcycles chased a family of six allegedly fleeing in an autorickshaw with stolen bronze articles.

The chase ended in a gruesome assault, with the 10-year-old girl, despite treatment, succumbing to injuries on November 16. Subsequently, the priests of the temples filed a theft complaint with the district police, which was followed by a complaint by the family against the 30-member mob. One of onlookers present at the spot, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, "I am an eye-witness to the whole assault that happened on Andankulam-Pudukkottai road.

A group of villagers, on motorcycles, were chasing the family of six. I, myself, without knowing the reason, joined the mob in chasing down the auto. Only later did I realise that the family were involved in a theft." It is to be noted another temple here recently submitted a theft case. Police officials said the family of six were petty thieves and the stolen items - amounting to around Rs 70,000 - were recovered from the spot of assault. A detailed probe is on, they added.

