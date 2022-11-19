Home States Tamil Nadu

Ancient DNA lab will help to understand history, culture: PTR

Appreciating MKU and the School of Biological Sciences, the minister recalled the days when he visited MKU for the World Tamil Conference in 1980 with his father.

Palanivel Thiagarajan (PTR), Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Finance and Human Resource Development Palanivel Thiaga Rajan unveiled the ancient DNA and BSL-3 laboratories at Madurai  Kamaraj University (MKU) on Thursday. He said the lab will help to understand the region's history and culture through excavating various archeological sites in the State. Registrar(i/c) M Sivakumar welcomed the gathering. Department of Genetics Head Professor G Kumaresan delivered an address about the ancient DNA and BSL-3 laboratories. Vice Chancellor J Kumar briefed about the legacy of MKU.

Appreciating MKU and the School of Biological Sciences, the minister recalled the days when he visited MKU for the World Tamil Conference in 1980 with his father. "My grandfather PT Rajan and my uncle M Bhaktavatsalam, who was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Madras State, played a great role in setting up the varsity to impart education to people from middle class and rural backgrounds.

Every State has a responsibility to ensure  social justice and high-quality affordable education. It is the failure of democracy that we find a great  variation in economic outcomes and access opportunities around the world.  The disparities are increasing, and it is important that such institutions are made affordable for the larger public," he said, appealing to the staff and students to address societal problems using the advanced facilities available and through innovation. School of Biological Sciences Chairperson Prof S Chandrasekaran proposed the vote of thanks.

