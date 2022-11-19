Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corp ropes in two NGOs to study traffic, give solution

Currently, only a handful of cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad have their own parking policies, sources said.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore is all set to become the second city in the State, after Chennai, to formulate its own parking policy. According to Coimbatore corporatiom, currently there are around 26 lakh vehicles in the city.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in collaboration with the police department and resident welfare associations will chalk out a parking policy for the city which includes earmarking certain roads as no parking zones and paid parking spots. Currently, only a handful of cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad have their own parking policies, sources said.

In view of this, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap along with mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, people’s representatives and other corporation officials took part in the road design and parking policy meeting on Friday.  

Speaking at the meeting, Prathap said a parking policy for Coimbatore city was thought of in 2017 and a draft was prepared by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP). “The need of the hour is an integrated policy approach, and we have collaborated with police to implement the policy. We are planning to chart an integrated policy for which we have roped in two NGOs for drafting out the final parking policy,” he added.

Speaking at the meeting, CoP Balakrishnan said, “Around 80,000 new vehicles were registered in Coimbatore till September this year and the number would have easily crossed 1 lakh by now. The police alone cannot control the traffic and need the cooperation of people.” Taking out the encroachments on the roads will be one of the first tasks that we would concentrate on to chart the parking policy for the city,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told TNIE that the Urban Design Collective NGO will study vehicle movements, on and off-the-road parking spots, suitable locations for setting up MLCPs or parking spaces, fixing the parking rates, fine amounts for violations and other details for the RS Puram area which primarily includes the DB Road.

She added that Street Matrix NGO will be conducting a similar study for the parking policy for the Race Course area. The study will be completed in three months at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp