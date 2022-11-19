Home States Tamil Nadu

Deadline to insure crops in 27 districts of TN extended to Nov 21

The earlier deadline was November 15 and Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend the deadline till November 30.  

Published: 19th November 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has agreed to extend the deadline to insure Samba/Thaladi/Pishanam crops in 27 districts till November 21. The earlier deadline was November 15 and Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend the deadline till November 30.  

Now since the deadline has been extended till November 21, Common Service Centres, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies and cooperative banks have been directed to function on November 19 and 20 to help the farmers insure the crops.

Farmers in 27 districts who could not insure their crops by November 15 could now do so.   These districts include Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Madurai, Karur, Salem, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ramanathapuram,Theni, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Erode, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi and Perambalur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crop insurance Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp