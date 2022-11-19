Deadline to insure crops in 27 districts of TN extended to Nov 21

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has agreed to extend the deadline to insure Samba/Thaladi/Pishanam crops in 27 districts till November 21. The earlier deadline was November 15 and Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend the deadline till November 30.

Now since the deadline has been extended till November 21, Common Service Centres, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies and cooperative banks have been directed to function on November 19 and 20 to help the farmers insure the crops.

Farmers in 27 districts who could not insure their crops by November 15 could now do so. These districts include Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Madurai, Karur, Salem, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ramanathapuram,Theni, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Erode, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi and Perambalur.

