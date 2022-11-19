Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK’s Murasoli slams Khushbu over demand for apology from Stalin

A full-page write-up on the newspaper compared the lower power tariff in TN with that in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, and wrote that Khushbu was silent during the soaring LPG prices.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Friday lambasted BJP politician Khushbu Sundar for criticising the power tariff revision in TN and for demanding an apology from Chief Minister MK Stalin for the alleged derogatory remarks made by DMK headquarters orator Saidai Sathiq. 

A full-page write-up on the newspaper compared the lower power tariff in TN with that in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, and wrote that Khushbu was silent during the soaring LPG prices. Recalling BJP national secretary H Raja’s derogatory remarks against her when she was in the Congress, the article read if Khushbu wanted an apology from the CM even after DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi apologised to her, why did she not seek an apology from PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for Raja’s remarks.

Commenting on the article, Khushbu tweeted: “You know you are on the right path when a political party (news)paper carries one page news about you, thinks (and) gives me a title, yet not showing courage to disclose writer’s name but using pet name. One protest and one press meet rattles you so much? Truth (and) guts does. And I have both! (sic)”

A section of the DMK expressed disappointment over the article on social media, saying that Khushbu was not a prominent BJP leader in TN.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Murasoli Khushbu Sundar MK Stalin BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp