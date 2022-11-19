DMK’s Murasoli slams Khushbu over demand for apology from Stalin

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Friday lambasted BJP politician Khushbu Sundar for criticising the power tariff revision in TN and for demanding an apology from Chief Minister MK Stalin for the alleged derogatory remarks made by DMK headquarters orator Saidai Sathiq.

A full-page write-up on the newspaper compared the lower power tariff in TN with that in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, and wrote that Khushbu was silent during the soaring LPG prices. Recalling BJP national secretary H Raja’s derogatory remarks against her when she was in the Congress, the article read if Khushbu wanted an apology from the CM even after DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi apologised to her, why did she not seek an apology from PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for Raja’s remarks.

Commenting on the article, Khushbu tweeted: “You know you are on the right path when a political party (news)paper carries one page news about you, thinks (and) gives me a title, yet not showing courage to disclose writer’s name but using pet name. One protest and one press meet rattles you so much? Truth (and) guts does. And I have both! (sic)”

A section of the DMK expressed disappointment over the article on social media, saying that Khushbu was not a prominent BJP leader in TN.

CHENNAI: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Friday lambasted BJP politician Khushbu Sundar for criticising the power tariff revision in TN and for demanding an apology from Chief Minister MK Stalin for the alleged derogatory remarks made by DMK headquarters orator Saidai Sathiq. A full-page write-up on the newspaper compared the lower power tariff in TN with that in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, and wrote that Khushbu was silent during the soaring LPG prices. Recalling BJP national secretary H Raja’s derogatory remarks against her when she was in the Congress, the article read if Khushbu wanted an apology from the CM even after DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi apologised to her, why did she not seek an apology from PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for Raja’s remarks. Commenting on the article, Khushbu tweeted: “You know you are on the right path when a political party (news)paper carries one page news about you, thinks (and) gives me a title, yet not showing courage to disclose writer’s name but using pet name. One protest and one press meet rattles you so much? Truth (and) guts does. And I have both! (sic)” A section of the DMK expressed disappointment over the article on social media, saying that Khushbu was not a prominent BJP leader in TN.