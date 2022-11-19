Home States Tamil Nadu

Dravidian movement boosted industrial growth in TN: Stalin

The chief minister also listed the steps taken to spur industrial growth and make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Stalin speaking at an event organised by Employers’ Federation of Southern India in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin credited the Dravidian movement for both socio-political and industrial development in TN. He was speaking at an event organised by Employers’ Federation of Southern India (EFSI) on Friday. 

The chief minister also listed the steps taken to spur industrial growth and make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy. Recalling major incidents in labour movement pre independence, he said partnership of the government, employers and workers was crucial to achieve development in all spheres. 

The CM also unveiled a coffee table book brought out by EFSI, and presented the first copy to A Krishnamoorthy, Chairman of Amalgamations Group.

EFSI is one of the oldest employers’ associations with a membership of 720 and 22 affiliated associations, encompassing textile, sugar, cement, leather, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a statement read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dravidian movement MK Stalin Tamil Nadu industrial growth
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp