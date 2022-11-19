Dravidian movement boosted industrial growth in TN: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin credited the Dravidian movement for both socio-political and industrial development in TN. He was speaking at an event organised by Employers’ Federation of Southern India (EFSI) on Friday.

The chief minister also listed the steps taken to spur industrial growth and make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy. Recalling major incidents in labour movement pre independence, he said partnership of the government, employers and workers was crucial to achieve development in all spheres.

The CM also unveiled a coffee table book brought out by EFSI, and presented the first copy to A Krishnamoorthy, Chairman of Amalgamations Group.

EFSI is one of the oldest employers’ associations with a membership of 720 and 22 affiliated associations, encompassing textile, sugar, cement, leather, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a statement read.

