End orderly system within CRPF: Madras HC

That apart, the salary payable to the employee, who was made to serve as orderly, should be recovered from the officer by following the procedures.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to abolish the orderly system.

While quashing the orders of Central Reserve Police Force authorities to dismiss a constable, Muthu, from the force on various charges which were not proved with substantial evidences, Justice SM Subramaniam directed the respondents to implement the orders of the Centre dispensing with the orderly system.

In the event of receiving any complaint from any person, regarding the colonial practice of orderlies for personal works, action should be taken under the Discipline and Appeal Rules and also under the Law. That apart, the salary payable to the employee, who was made to serve as orderly, should be recovered from the officer by following the procedures. Recovery of salary must be in addition to the departmental action, he ordered.

The petitioner alleged that he was removed from the service after he had refused to carry out orderly work. The judge the authorities to reinstate him without back wages but with continuity of service. 

