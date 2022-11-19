Home States Tamil Nadu

Four transpersons arrested for assaulting elderly man 

Published: 19th November 2022 05:15 AM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Four transpersons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man and stealing his bike after he refused to give them money at a temple near Thoothukudi old bus stand. R Jegadeeswaran (65) of Muthaiapuram recently lodged a police complaint stating that a group of transpersons attacked him and snatched his bike key. He also claimed that the group attacked a man, who came to his rescue.

Thoothukudi central police booked 12 transpersons in the case and after combing CCTV footage from the area, they registered the arrest of S Yasika alias Abinesh (19), C Vennila alias Selvaganapathy (25), M Shifa alias Muthuraj (19) and S Pavana alias Saravanakumar (21). The bike and the other man’s mobile phone were recovered, police said.

Speaking to TNIE, a transperson from the area said several transpersons were forcefully demanding money from elderly couples and newlyweds. "Their activities are giving the whole community a bad name," she added.

