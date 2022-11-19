Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang hurls bomb, hacks panchayat chief of Kancheepuram village to death

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old panchayat president of a village in Kancheepuram district was hacked to death late on Thursday by a group of six to eight men in a suspected gang war. The deceased, S Venkatesan, a resident of Madambakkam village in Guduvanchery in Kancheepuram district, has a murder case pending against him at Guduvanchery police station.

Police sources said Venkatesan used to be called ‘sketch’ Venkatesan as he was notorious for his plans to attack and murder people. Venkatesan contested as an independent candidate in the Madambakkam panchayat election and won in 2021 with the support of ruling party, police said. 

Around 10 pm on Thursday, Venkatesan left his house after he received a phone call.  “He went to a desolate bridge at Raghavendra Nagar in Adhanur village where two panchayat ward members, Sathya and Ramalingam, met him. When the three of them were discussing something, a gang of six to eight men came to the spot in four two-wheelers and hurled country bombs at them,” said a police officer.  

While Sathya and Ramalingam fled the spot, the gang chased Venkatesan and hacked him to death and swiftly escaped from the spot. 

Staff hacked to death by colleague in city:

‘Eight held for murder’

On information, the Manimangalam police reached the spot, registered a case and sent Venkatesan’s body to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. A senior police officer attached to the Tambaram Commissionerate said that at least eight people have been nabbed in connection with the murder. Further investigation is on.

