HR&CE plans all-paid Kashi pilgrimage for 200 TN elderly

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HR&CE department has planned to take 200 people, aged 60-70, on an all-paid 10-day pilgrimage to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh every year. The pilgrimage starts from Rameswaram. 

The applicants, having an income not more than Rs 72,000 a year, should produce a fitness certificate from a civil surgeon and an income certificate from the tahsildar, along with their applications, which should reach HR&CE zonal commissioners by December 15. Ten applicants would be selected from each of the 20 zones.

The pilgrimage is being organised to give effect to the announcement made by HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu in the State Assembly.

