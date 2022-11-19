Home States Tamil Nadu

In a year, all TN hospitals to get infra for cochlear implants: Ma Subramanian

The minister was speaking at an event that marked the 50th anniversary of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital’s ENT department, on Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In one year, all 36 government medical colleges, and district headquarters hospitals will receive infrastructure to perform cochlear implant surgeries, announced Health Minister Ma Subramanian. All district doctors will undergo training, he added. 

Subramanian switched on a cochlear implant device for the 400th child who underwent the surgery. In TN, around 5,035 cochlear implants were performed from 11 January 2012 to 20 October 2022 under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he added.

