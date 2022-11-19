Madras HC Advocates Association objects proposed transfer of HCs acting Chief Justice 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the buzz of the proposed transfer of the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice T Raja to Rajasthan High Court for “administrative reasons”, Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) on Friday objected to the transfer of the judge.

In a representation addressed to CJI DY Chandrachud by MHAA President G Mohanakrishnan, the association has urged the Collegium and Government of India to drop the proposal and allow the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court to continue in his present capacity till he attains superannuation.

“During his 13-odd years as judge of this chartered high court, Justice Raja has delivered several thousand judgments and has earned a reputation as a people's judge who would render justice irrespective of who appears and argues before him. While so, the proposed sudden transfer, that too while he has just about six months of his illustrious career left, is definitely bad news for the judiciary in this part of the country,” the representation states.

Reportedly, the SC collegium had also decided to transfer Gujarat HC’s Justice Nikhil S Kariel and Telangana HC's Justice A Abhishek Reddy to Patna HC for “administrative reasons”, against which Gujarat HC Advocates' Association (GHCAA) and Telangana HC Bar Association had resolved to abstain from work indefinitely to protest against the proposed transfer.

In an additional development, CJI DY Chandrachud on Friday had also agreed to meet the delegation of Gujarat HC Advocate’s Association (GHCAA) on Monday at 1:30 PM in his chamber pursuant to the association seeking time from the judge for putting forth their grievance regarding the proposed transfer of Justice Kariel.

