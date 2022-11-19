Panchayat president sacked over embezzlement

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Malliampathu panchayat president U Vigneshwaran was relieved of his post on Wednesday over “financial irregularities” and a lack of “proper handling of responsibility”.

He is accused of misappropriation of local body funds and for not maintaining tax records.

According to sources, on complaints by the panchayat members to the collector, the latter sent a notice to Vigneshwaran seeking an explanation with relevant documents within 15 days, failing which his authorisation powers were revoked.

