Potential Linked Credit Plan pegs Rs 13,983 crore for Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) projection is supposedly 17% more than the Annual Credit Plan target for financial year 2022-23, according to a plan prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). It was released by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to Collector Dr K Senthil Raj it in the presence of minister Geetha Jeevan, Vilathikulam MLA Shri Markaendeyan, Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah and Thoothukudi corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy among other dignitaries.



According to the PLP, the total credit potential assessed for Thoothukudi district for 2023-24 was pegged at Rs 13,983.05 crore, which has a projected growth of about 12.50% more than the projections for the current fiscal.



"The 17% increase can be attributed to the national priorities on lending to the various sectors of the economy. The share in the PLP estimated 2023-24 for the agriculture sector is `8,945.35 crore including farm credit estimated at Rs 6,345.73 crore. Keeping in view the recent policy initiatives in the MSME sector, an amount of Rs 2,759.85 crore has been estimated for the district," said NABARD Assistant General Manager RK Suresh Ramalingam.



Talking about the PLP projections, Senthil Raj advised bankers to set more targets towards medium and long-term credit in agriculture as there is good potential for farm mechanisation, micro-irrigation systems and the animal husbandry sector.

THOOTHUKUDI: The Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) projection is supposedly 17% more than the Annual Credit Plan target for financial year 2022-23, according to a plan prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). It was released by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to Collector Dr K Senthil Raj it in the presence of minister Geetha Jeevan, Vilathikulam MLA Shri Markaendeyan, Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah and Thoothukudi corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy among other dignitaries. According to the PLP, the total credit potential assessed for Thoothukudi district for 2023-24 was pegged at Rs 13,983.05 crore, which has a projected growth of about 12.50% more than the projections for the current fiscal. "The 17% increase can be attributed to the national priorities on lending to the various sectors of the economy. The share in the PLP estimated 2023-24 for the agriculture sector is `8,945.35 crore including farm credit estimated at Rs 6,345.73 crore. Keeping in view the recent policy initiatives in the MSME sector, an amount of Rs 2,759.85 crore has been estimated for the district," said NABARD Assistant General Manager RK Suresh Ramalingam. Talking about the PLP projections, Senthil Raj advised bankers to set more targets towards medium and long-term credit in agriculture as there is good potential for farm mechanisation, micro-irrigation systems and the animal husbandry sector.