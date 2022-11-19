Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain, low demand dampen hopes of lamp makers

A small group of artisans is involved in the seasonal production of Vinayakar statues, navaratri dolls and lamps for the deepam festival.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:39 AM

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Artisans in Adhiyamankottai who make traditional earthen lamps for Karthigai Deepam festival, who were hoping for good sales this year as Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, are disappointed that demand has not picked up.

A small group of artisans is involved in the seasonal production of Vinayakar statues, navaratri dolls and lamps for the deepam festival. However, the incessant monsoon rain has affected production of lamps. Artisans also say they have difficulties in sourcing clay as all water bodies are brimming.

K Aiyyanar, a 52-year-old artisan who has been in the trade for nearly 30 years, said, “I am the fifth generation artisan in our family. Over the years our fortunes slumped as metal utensils became popular. After the Covid-19 situation, our situation worsened as orders from key markets in Bengaluru, Hosur, and Telangana have stopped. I am not sure if the next generation will take this up for career. At present we have had very few orders, we used to make lakhs of lamps in the region, but this year we are making a few thousands of the lamps.”

R Sureshkumar, a 30-year-old artisan, said, “This year is very challenging. One is the non-availability of good clay. At present  Dharmapuri administration has allowed us to transport clay only using bullock carts. So the quantity is very less compared with tractors or trucks. So we have to make multiple trips which are time-consuming. Each trip to fetch mud costs between Rs 1000 and 1500. So a large portion of our profits is lost. Moreover, the quality of clay in lake beds has reduced.”

Sureshkumar added, “The weather too has not been kind to us . Rains have been continuous for the past six months and we are unable to dry our products. To provide better quality products we need good sunlight. But in the past few months, the weather has been damp. Currently, we are selling 1000 lamps for Rs 650 to 700. To retail markets, we sell between Rs 1 per piece and Rs 25 per piece depending on the size and the quantity of orders. But there are few buyers.”

Officials in the district administration said, “We have restricted lifting of clay to protect the natural resources, plus there are many reports of sand smuggling using trucks. By using carts we can easily distinguish the artisans. We have also spoken to the artisans and they have requested permission to take clay from a few lakes, which we have permitted.”

