Scuffles sign of Congress’ growth in Tamil Nadu: Dhanushkodi Athithan

Former Congress Union Minister Dhanushkodi Athithan on Friday said the scuffles within his party were only suggestive of its growth in TN.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Former Congress Union Minister Dhanushkodi Athithan on Friday said the scuffles within his party were only suggestive of its growth in TN. 

After garlanding a statue of freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar on the occasion of his death anniversary, Athithan said TNCC president KS Alagiri had to slap a functionary at the party headquarters only because the latter was creating a ruckus in an inebriated state.

Asked about the dispute between Alagiri and Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan, Athithan said, “We are trying to resolve all intra-party issues in a democratic manner. The MLA should not have brought people in seven buses for a party meeting at Sathyamoorthi Bhavan.

This led to the scuffle and even Alagiri’s car was waylaid. Even though the district presidents of the party had passed a resolution to remove Manoharan from the party, we will arrange a peace talk to resolve the dispute.”

