Six arrested in murder of 10-year-old girl by mob

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Following the murder of a 10-year-old girl in a mob attack on a six-member family, a total of six persons from Kulathor Taluk, in alleged connection with the case, were remanded on Friday, police said, adding that more arrests will be recorded in the coming days.

The family of six were chased down and assaulted by a 30-member mob on Monday for allegedly fleeing in an autorickshaw with bronze articles allegedly stolen four temples - three of them within Udaiyalipatti police range and one from Keeranur.

Three of the family, after treated for injuries, were sent to prison on charges of theft. Shelter and counselling are being arranged for the other two - minors, District Child Protection Officer R Anitha said.

Meanwhile, a protest erupted in Andankulam on Friday morning as villagers gathered to condemn the police over the “unfair handling” of the case.

Police officials said a video of the chase, captured and later uploaded online by the villagers, came in handy while identifying the suspects. On November 14, a group of villagers on motorbikes chased a family of six allegedly fleeing in an autorickshaw with stolen bronze articles. The chase ended in a gruesome assault, with the 10-year-old girl, despite treatment, succumbing to injuries on November 16.

PUDUKKOTTAI: Following the murder of a 10-year-old girl in a mob attack on a six-member family, a total of six persons from Kulathor Taluk, in alleged connection with the case, were remanded on Friday, police said, adding that more arrests will be recorded in the coming days. The family of six were chased down and assaulted by a 30-member mob on Monday for allegedly fleeing in an autorickshaw with bronze articles allegedly stolen four temples - three of them within Udaiyalipatti police range and one from Keeranur. Three of the family, after treated for injuries, were sent to prison on charges of theft. Shelter and counselling are being arranged for the other two - minors, District Child Protection Officer R Anitha said. Meanwhile, a protest erupted in Andankulam on Friday morning as villagers gathered to condemn the police over the “unfair handling” of the case. Police officials said a video of the chase, captured and later uploaded online by the villagers, came in handy while identifying the suspects. On November 14, a group of villagers on motorbikes chased a family of six allegedly fleeing in an autorickshaw with stolen bronze articles. The chase ended in a gruesome assault, with the 10-year-old girl, despite treatment, succumbing to injuries on November 16.