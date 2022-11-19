Thoothukudi north district Congress president resigns

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi North District Congress President R Kamaraj resigned from his party post on Friday at Kovilpatti protesting against Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri. Speaking to the media, Kamaraj held Alagiri and treasurer Ruby Manoharan responsible for the chaos that happened at the Congress headquarters office on November 15.

“Initiating action arbitrarily only against Nanguneri MLA Manoharan cannot be accepted. Instead of paying heed to the Tirunelveli cadre, attacking them with goondas at the headquarters is not right. What action did Alagiri initiate against the goondas?,” asked Kamaraj.

He further said the State unit did not pass any resolution to condemn the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts. “Neither the party’s stance on the convicts’ release nor the party’s plan to move a review petition was discussed. Also, the party posts were filled without any consultation with the district presidents,” he said, alleging that the posts were sold for cash.

