TN: Eight persons injured in ordnance factory explosion

Published: 19th November 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM:  Eight persons, including three women, sustained injuries in an explosion at an ordnance factory in Aruvankadu near Coonoor in Nilgiris district early on Saturday, an official said.

All the eight injured persons were immediately taken to various hospitals by ambulance after the explosion happened at 8.20 am in the cordite section of the unit, the factory's Deputy General Manager T Sanker said.

While two workers were admitted to the Cantonment hospital, three others were taken to the Government Hospital here as they had developed hearing problems due to the deafening sound of the explosion, while three women were admitted to the factory hospital.

Since workers were not present during the explosion in the cordite section, there were no grievous injuries, Sanker said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause behind the explosion, he said. Senior district and police officials arrived at the factory.

