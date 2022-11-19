Will resign as MLA, enter LS poll fray if party permits: BJP's Nainar Nagendran

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran has expressed his desire to resign as MLA and enter the upcoming Lok Sabha election fray from the Tirunelveli constituency. Speaking to mediapersons on Friday after garlanding a statue of freedom fighter V O Chidambaranar, the MLA said, "Preparations for the parliamentary elections have already started in the constituency. If my party permits, I will contest the polls. Also, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam should reunite to ensure that the AIADMK-BJP alliance wins all the seats."



When reminded by reporters that he had said a repoll for an MLA will eat into the taxpayers' money when the late Congress member H Vasanthakumar decided to resign as Nanguneri MLA and contest from Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency in 2019, Nagendran said, "My only aim is to serve more people. Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency is vast and I will be able to help more people if I represent it."



He went on to claim, "VCK leader Thirumavalavan has commented on the 'separate Tamil Nadu demand' without understanding the ground reality. The DMK and Congress alliance is not policy-based and so it might even split before the LS elections. The BJP-central leadership has asked around 60 union ministers to tour Tamil Nadu and inform the voters about the Centre's welfare measures. The 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) will benefit Muslims and Christians also."

